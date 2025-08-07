Wyoming Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Near Casper

A 45-year-old Wyoming man is dead after a motorcycle crash near Casper on Yellowstone Highway/US 20 Bus/US 26 BUS/US 87 BUS at milepost 7.

The crash happened on August 4th around 2:18 PM/

According to a preliminary crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on US 20-26, while the Toyota was also westbound, entering the center turn lane to turn left into a business entrance. The Harley-Davidson entered the center turn lane and began overtaking vehicles.

The Harley-Davidson struck the rear of the Toyota, causing significant damage to the Harley-Davidson.

Matheau Good was the driver of the motorcycle who was killed in the wreck. WHP said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

They listed speed and driver inattention as possible contributing factors.

Good is the 8th reported motorcycle fatality on Wyoming highways so far this year compared to 9 at the same time last year.

