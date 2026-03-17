A Republican-backed elections bill that would require proof of U.S. citizenship for new voters is headed for debate in the U.S. Senate, drawing support from members of Wyoming’s congressional delegation while facing strong Democratic opposition.

The legislation, known as the SAVE America Act, is backed by Donald Trump, who has argued it would strengthen election integrity and benefit Republicans in upcoming midterm elections.

Federal law already requires that voters in national elections be U.S. citizens. The proposed bill would go further by requiring individuals to provide documentation—such as a U.S. passport or birth certificate—when registering to vote. In most cases, registration would need to be completed in person.

The measure would also establish a nationwide requirement for voter identification at the polls. Those voting by mail would need to submit a photocopy of approved ID, with limited exemptions for military members overseas and certain individuals with disabilities.

Wyoming’s delegation has largely aligned with Republican support for the bill. U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis has expressed support, and U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman voted for the legislation when it passed the House.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the legislation would require Americans to demonstrate they are eligible and verify their identity.

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Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, oppose the bill, arguing it could make voting more difficult for eligible citizens who lack easy access to documents such as birth certificates. Critics also point to new penalties for election officials and provisions allowing private lawsuits, which they say could discourage voter registration efforts.

The bill would also require states to share voter roll data with the Department of Homeland Security to verify citizenship status, expanding federal involvement in election administration.

Despite Republican backing, the bill faces long odds in the Senate, where Democrats are expected to block it. John Thune has acknowledged there is not enough support to overcome procedural hurdles such as the filibuster.

Republicans plan to hold an extended floor debate in the coming days, aiming to highlight the issue and draw contrasts ahead of the midterm elections.

If enacted, many of the bill’s provisions would take effect immediately, a timeline critics say could pose challenges for states preparing for upcoming elections.

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