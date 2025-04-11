Wyoming drivers licenses, ID cards are ‘Real ID’ compliant

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding Wyoming residents that their drivers licenses and their identification cards, issued by Drivers Services, are ‘Real ID’ compliant.

That’s according to a release from WYDOT.

“The Real ID Act is a 2005 Federal Act that established stricter security standards and identification requirements for driver’s licenses and identification cards,” the release states. “The deadline for states to comply is May 7, 2025. However, the Wyoming Legislature directed WYDOT to meet Real ID requirements with all issued credentials starting in 2011, making Wyoming among the first states to reach Real ID readiness.”

According to the release, some ID cards issued before Jan. 1, 2010 may still be in circulation. Individuals with those ID cards are encouraged to renew them at their local Drivers Services office, to ensure they are, in fact, ‘Real ID’ compliant.

The release notes that Real ID credentials have a star in the right-hand corner of the ID. In 2019, a black star replaced the gold star on the Wyoming credentials, but they still meet Real ID requirements.

“A Real ID compliant credential or another acceptable form of identification, like a US Passport, will be required to gain access to certain federal facilities or board domestic commercial flights starting May 7,” the release states. “For information on alternative forms of identification that are accepted by the Transportation Security Administration, please visit TSA’s website at https://www.tsa.gov/travel/securityscreening/identification.”

For more information about Real ID, including frequently asked questions, visit the Department of Homeland Security website: https://www.dhs.gov/real-id/about-real-id.

