Drug Trafficking

A 50-year-old man with no permanent address listed has been sentenced to over seven years in prison with four years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The DCI began investigating multiple people in December 2024 on suspicion of distributing meth. Agents learned through the investigation that Salazar was distributor in Wyoming and buying his drugs from a source in Colorado.

On Jan. 9, as Salazar and three others were returning from Colorado, the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle Salazar was driving in Converse County.

Salazar, sometimes called "Bones" in text message records, fled and a pursuit ensued which ended with WHP using spike strips to stop the vehicle.

Agents learned that methamphetamine had been tossed out of the window into the snow during the pursuit. Pipes, syringes, bags, and scales were found in the suspects' vehicle.

Wyoming DCI, Department of Homeland Security, and WHP investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mackenzie R. Morrison prosecuted the case.

Salazar was arrested on complaint Feb. 7 and pleaded guilty to an Information on May 12. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Sept. 24 in Cheyenne.

Violent Crimes

In a separate federal court case, a 44-year-old man with no permanent residence was sentenced to just over four years in prison with up to three years of supervised release for threatening a witness or victim with physical force. Gonnie Chad Luis Angatomope Mendez aka Luis Mendez allegedly would abuse a child and the child's mother.

The physical abuse on the victim happened when the victim tried to get the other children in the house to safety. Mendez threatened to kill the victim or kill the victim’s mother if the victim told anyone about Mendez’s assaults.

The defendant provided a factual basis in which he admitted using physical force and the threat of physical force against the victim to hinder, delay and prevent the victim’s communication with law enforcement.

The FBI investigated the crime and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson prosecuted the case. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Sept. 22 in Cheyenne.

Cole Posey, 35, of Arapahoe, Wyoming, was sentenced to 50 months’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release to follow for assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to court documents, on May 1, the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wind River Police Department advised the FBI that an assault had occurred at a residence in Ethete.

When agents arrived, the victim was bleeding and had to be transported to the emergency room for a displaced nasal fracture caused by Posey hitting the victim in the face.

The victim also had other injuries such as bruises and scratches that resulted from Posey. The Bureau of Indian Affairs Wind River Police Department and the FBI investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.

Posey was indicted on May 21 and pleaded guilty on July 1. Chief U.S. District Judge Kelly H. Rankin imposed the sentence on Sept. 23 in Cheyenne.

