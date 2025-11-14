Three Men Face Deportation After Illegal Reentries In Wyoming
Federal judges in Wyoming have sentenced three men to prison or time served for illegally reentering the United States, with all set to be deported following their respective sentences, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Honduran man sentenced to one year
Marvin Olina-Zuniga, 42, of Choluteca, Honduras, received a 12-month federal prison sentence after officials discovered he had illegally returned to the United States following a prior removal in 2018.
Olina-Zuniga was arrested July 6 in Sweetwater County on a state drug possession charge. Fingerprinting at the jail revealed his prior immigration history, prompting notification of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl handed down the sentence on Sept. 10 in Casper. (Case No. 25-CR-00105.)
Mexican national with multiple prior removals gets 18 months
In a separate case, 56-year-old Pedro Jose Rosales-Trujillo of Chihuahua, Mexico, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for illegal reentry.
Rosales-Trujillo was arrested in Cheyenne on June 23 under the name “Rafael Quintero-Trujillo” on a warrant related to an Albany County trespassing case. Fingerprints confirmed his true identity and showed he had been formally removed from the U.S. at least 11 times since 1989, each accompanied by a criminal history, according to federal authorities.
Judge Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Oct. 22 in Casper. (Case No. 25-CR-00103.)
Third defendant sentenced to time served
Roberto Lezama-Amayo, 35, of Puebla, Mexico, was sentenced to time served on Oct. 27 in Cheyenne after being found in the country without authorization following a 2019 removal.
Lezama-Amayo was identified by ICE on Aug. 15 while in custody at the Sweetwater County jail on unrelated state charges. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson delivered the sentence. (Case No. 25-CR-00140.)
All three cases were investigated by ICE and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook.
