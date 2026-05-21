Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/19/26 — 05/21/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Rylie Woolson, 26, Hold for WWC

Lee Delgado, 39, Hold for probation and Parole

Cruz Peters, 37, FAIL TO REGIS AS SEX OFFENDER - 1ST OFFE

Andy Mireles, 33, Serve Jail time

Juan Castro-Ochoa, 44, Immigration Hold

Marco Garcia-Bedolla, 23, Immigration Hold

Gustavo, Perez-Armaz, 32, Immigration Hold

Dawnelle Engleman Thurman, 50, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III

Kenton Kilgore, 67, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Trespassing, Fail to Comply

Dante Johnson, 35, Interfere W/Peace Officer, Battery

Jason Orosco, 54, Serve Jail time

Rodney Rodriguez, 58, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF,

FAIL TO PROVIDE PROOF OF LIABILITY INSUR, TURN AT INTERSECTIONS: RT TURNS

Steven Schnepper, 46, Violate Protection ORD

Brandon Mihalik, 38, Holf for WSP

Anthony Sanistevan, 30, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Shoplifting 1st offense

Christian Wright, 27, Prop Destruction: $1000 or more, Hold for another Agency

Jacob Myron, 36, Criminal Warrant

Shawna Big Knife, 35, Public intoxicatio0n Prohibited, criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear

Ronald Bazemore, 38, Fail to Comply, FVPA Protection Order(vii)

Donald Young, 63, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, VEHICLE REGISTRATION, No insurance

Fenisha Clark, 34, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, POSSESS FORGED WRITING

Russell Reed, 32, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, PROP DESTRUCTION: UND $1000

Summer Of 2026 Edness K Wilkins State Park Activities