Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/19/26 — 05/21/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (05/19/26 — 05/21/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Rylie Woolson, 26, Hold for WWC
Lee Delgado, 39, Hold for probation and Parole
Cruz Peters, 37, FAIL TO REGIS AS SEX OFFENDER - 1ST OFFE
Andy Mireles, 33, Serve Jail time
Juan Castro-Ochoa, 44, Immigration Hold
Marco Garcia-Bedolla, 23, Immigration Hold
Gustavo, Perez-Armaz, 32, Immigration Hold
Dawnelle Engleman Thurman, 50, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III
Kenton Kilgore, 67, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Trespassing, Fail to Comply
Dante Johnson, 35, Interfere W/Peace Officer, Battery
Jason Orosco, 54, Serve Jail time
Rodney Rodriguez, 58, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF,
FAIL TO PROVIDE PROOF OF LIABILITY INSUR, TURN AT INTERSECTIONS: RT TURNS
Steven Schnepper, 46, Violate Protection ORD
Brandon Mihalik, 38, Holf for WSP
Anthony Sanistevan, 30, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Shoplifting 1st offense
Christian Wright, 27, Prop Destruction: $1000 or more, Hold for another Agency
Jacob Myron, 36, Criminal Warrant
Shawna Big Knife, 35, Public intoxicatio0n Prohibited, criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear
Ronald Bazemore, 38, Fail to Comply, FVPA Protection Order(vii)
Donald Young, 63, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, VEHICLE REGISTRATION, No insurance
Fenisha Clark, 34, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, POSSESS FORGED WRITING
Russell Reed, 32, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, PROP DESTRUCTION: UND $1000
Summer Of 2026 Edness K Wilkins State Park Activities
🌷 10 Colorful Things to Grow in your Zone 5 Garden
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media