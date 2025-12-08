Governor Mark Gordon is calling on the Wyoming Legislature to take immediate action to support the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC), citing pressing budget shortfalls and staffing challenges that affect the state’s criminal justice system.

In a recent statement, the governor highlighted the department’s role in housing and rehabilitating inmates, as well as supervising probationers and parolees, calling it “a model of efficiency and effectiveness.”

However, Gordon says the department’s budget now “needs immediate attention.” Chronic staffing shortages have prevented Wyoming from bringing all inmates currently held in out-of-state facilities back home. While the WDOC has used its flex authority to manage costs, the governor’s office reports the department now requires $9.3 million immediately to meet financial obligations.

“These funds were requested in the supplemental budget, but no action was taken by the Legislature in the 2025 session,” Gordon said. He also pointed out that the department did not receive inflation-related funding last year, despite rising costs for essentials such as food, medical care, and utilities.

Gordon also stressed the importance of maintaining community reentry and treatment programs, noting that funding is needed to continue providing 195 corrections beds through fiscal year 2026.

This announcement follows ongoing reporting by K2 Radio News on challenges facing Wyoming’s correctional system, including staffing shortages and the state’s reliance on out-of-state inmate housing. The governor’s call for funding is part of a broader effort to ensure the department can continue operating effectively while meeting growing demands.

More information on Governor Gordon’s full budget proposal can be found through his office.

