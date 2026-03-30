Wyoming is stepping into the driver’s seat on one of the coal industry’s messiest responsibilities: dealing with coal ash.

The state’s environmental regulators just scored partial approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to run their own permitting program for coal combustion residuals, better known as coal ash—the powdery leftovers from burning coal that can carry toxic metals and has sparked environmental battles across the country.

The approval, effective March 30, puts Wyoming in a small club. Only four other states—Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas, and North Dakota—have been trusted to manage coal ash rules at the state level instead of leaving the job entirely to federal regulators.

For a state built on coal, that’s a big deal.

“This approval is the result of years of technical work and collaboration,” said Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Director Todd Parfitt, framing the move as a way to put decision-making in the hands of people who understand Wyoming’s landscape and energy economy.

Coal Ash: The Stuff Left Behind

Coal ash doesn’t get much attention outside industry circles, but it’s everywhere coal is burned—stored in landfills, ponds, and containment sites near power plants. It can contain heavy metals like arsenic, lead, and mercury, and if storage systems fail, those materials can leak into groundwater and rivers. That risk has made coal ash one of the most heavily regulated waste streams in the country.

Now, Wyoming regulators will be the ones writing permits, inspecting facilities, and enforcing standards—at least partly.

The state’s path to this moment picked up steam last summer during a ceremony at the Wyoming State Capitol, where state and federal officials lined up to back the proposal. Support came from Governor Mark Gordon, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis, and federal regulators, signaling a rare moment of alignment between Wyoming’s political leadership and Washington.

After months of public comment and review, the federal government signed off.

Not Full Control—Yet

The key word here is partial.

The EPA still holds some authority while it finishes updating nationwide coal ash regulations. Until that happens, Wyoming will share oversight responsibilities with federal regulators. But the direction is clear: more control is shifting to the state.

For utilities and the coal industry, that could mean faster permitting decisions and fewer bureaucratic delays. For environmental advocates, it raises familiar questions about whether state regulators—especially in a coal-heavy state—will be tough enough on enforcement.

Either way, the move signals something bigger than a paperwork change.

It’s another step in Wyoming’s long-running effort to keep control of its energy future, even as the coal industry faces pressure from market shifts, environmental rules, and the slow transition toward other power sources.

And now, when it comes to the waste coal leaves behind, Wyoming will increasingly be the one calling the shots.

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