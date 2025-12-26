The National Weather Service lists seven parts of the state that saw record-breaking temps on Christmas Day in the Cowboy State. Casper was among them. The others were Buffalo, Greybull, Lake Yellowstone, Riverton, Rock Springs, and Worland.

That brings Wyoming's total record-high-breaks in December up to 66. And all but one have occurred in the past 2 weeks.

"We should finally begin to cool somewhat today, although a few more record highs are possible. A cold front will drop across the area Saturday and Saturday night, bring more typical late December temperatures by Sunday."

The rest of the week in Central Wyoming looks sunny with a double side of wind. Saturday brings a slight chance of light snow.

If you're looking for something to do with the youngsters during holiday break the Casper Recreation Division has some great ideas:

Gyms, courts, and weight and cardio rooms at the Rec will be open with free admission for kids ages 4 and under and $5 for ages 5 and up. Holiday hours vary slightly, with extended morning-to-evening access most days, shorter hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and a closure on Thursday.

For a dose of local history, Fort Caspar Museum and Gift Shop offers interactive exhibits that are perfect for curious minds of all ages. Admission is free for children 5 and under, with modest fees for older kids and adults. The museum is open select days throughout the week, with shortened hours on Christmas Eve and closures on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays.

Skaters can lace up at the Casper Ice Arena, where open skate sessions are scheduled throughout the break. Kids ages 4 and under skate free, while ages 5 and up pay $6, plus $3 for skate rentals. A special “Once Upon a Skate” event on Saturday, Dec. 27, lets kids 12 and under skate alongside beloved characters — and it’s completely free thanks to sponsorship from the Community Recreation Foundation.

If swimming sounds more appealing, the Casper Family Aquatic Center will offer extended daytime open swim hours. Water features will be running each afternoon, giving kids plenty of chances to splash and slide while parents relax poolside. Admission is free for ages 4 and under with a paid adult, and $7 for ages 5 and up. Holiday hours include shorter days on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, with the facility closed on Thursdays.

Golfers aren’t left out, either. All three Casper Municipal Golf Course layouts are open for winter play, though greens are tarped and carts aren’t allowed. Season passes for 2026 are now available, and the pro shop will be open weekday afternoons, except on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Up at Hogadon Basin Ski Area, winter fun is in full swing. The Morning Dew Run and Mineshaft Lift are currently open, with snowmaking underway to expand terrain. The ski area will be open Wednesday through Sunday, including New Year’s Day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whether families are looking for all-day childcare, a quick skate, a swim, or some fresh air on the slopes, Casper’s holiday break offerings have something for just about everyone.