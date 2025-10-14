Lummis Introduces Senate Version of ‘Connor’s Law’ Requiring Truck Drivers to Understand Basic English

U.S. Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis introduced the Senate version of Connor's Law, a bill implementing President Trump's Executive Order requiring CDL drivers to demonstrate fundamental English skills to receive driving licenses in the United States.

"Wyoming families and travelers deserve safe highways," said Lummis. "I’m introducing this common sense legislation to ensure commercial truck drivers operating heavy vehicles can simply read signs, understand traffic laws, and communicate effectively with law enforcement and emergency responders. Wyoming is a critical interstate commerce hub, with I-80 as a major shipping corridor. Our challenging road conditions, including high winds, winter storms, and mountains, demand clear communication between drivers and authorities. This legislation will correct the major mistake the Obama administration made in undermining these rules and will codify President Trump’s Executive Order to make our highways safer for all Americans."

“The ability to read road signs, understand the rules of the road, and communicate with law enforcement officials is vital to ensuring the safety of all motorists. That’s why English proficiency is a requirement for operating a commercial motor vehicle,” said American Trucking Associations Senior Vice President of Legislative Affairs Henry Hanscom.

“We welcomed President Trump’s executive order that provided much-needed clarity, and we commend this effort by Senators Lummis and Barrasso to codify an objective, consistent, and effective standard. ATA stands ready to work with the Administration and USDOT on ensuring there is uniform enforcement and a high standard of safety on our highways.”

“OOIDA and professional truckers across America applaud Senator Lummis for her leadership in taking action to address the long-ignored issue of English proficiency among commercial drivers,” said Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association President Todd Spencer.

“The ability to read and communicate in English is not just a matter of convenience, it’s a matter of safety for everyone who shares the road. By ensuring that all truck drivers who operate 80,000 lb. pieces of machinery on public roadways can read signs, and communicate with law enforcement and first responders, this legislation strengthens accountability and helps prevent tragedies before they happen. OOIDA strongly supports efforts that make our highways safer and our industry more professional.”

Background:

This legislation would:

Require English language proficiency for all commercial driver's license holders, and; take drivers who don't meet the English requirement off the road.

The law is named after Connor Dzion, who in 2017 at just 18 years old and during his freshman year of college at University of North Florida, died in a car crash involving a truck driver who was distracted and could not understand English or read traffic warning signs.

A 2016 Obama-era policy weakened previously established CDL standards that included English requirements.

Representative David Taylor introduced this legislation in the U.S. House.

Both Senator John Barrasso and Representative Harriet Hageman are cosponsors of this legislation.

