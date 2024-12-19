Wyoming Alzheimer’s Association Shares Tips for Taking Care of Your Brain in 2025

About 10,300 Wyomingites are living with Alzheimer's. In Wyoming, 208 people died from Alzheimer's in 2021, the most recent figure available. More than 15,000 Wyomingites are serving as unpaid caregivers, providing an estimated 21 million hours of support in 2023 valued at $385 million.

The Cost of Alzheimer's

Nearly one of every five dollars in Medicare funds is spent on people with Alzheimer's or other dementias.

By 2050, that is projected to increase to $1 of every $3.

The total lifetime cost of care (including out-of-pocket costs, Medicare, Medicaid expenditures and informal caregiving) for someone with dementia was estimated at $392,874.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming provides all of its services (educational programs, support groups and informational services) at no charge to Wyoming families. The Association’s free 24/7 bilingual Helpline is 800-272-3900. Information also is available at www.alz.org.