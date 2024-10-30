Wyoming Ag in the Classroom receives $3K check during event in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — An event for a $3,000 donation to Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom by Charter Communications was held at the Science Zone last week in Casper.

The event brought numerous education leaders in the region together, including representatives from the Natrona County School District and Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder.

Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that aims to integrate Wyoming agriculture and resources education into elementary schools across the state.

Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder examines a tarantula at the Science Zone before an event for Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom recently in Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) Charter Communications has been involved in supporting the initiative for the past four years, and also donates 10 notebook computers to be given to schools.

“I’m really happy to celebrate things like this, it’s a really big deal,” said Degenfelder in a speech to attendees. She said the program helps to move away from a “one-size-fits-all” education model and explores individual options for students. “Places like the Science Zone, hands-on learning, work-based learning, moving away from sitting in the same seat all reading the same textbook and taking the same assessment — we have a lot of really exciting statewide initiatives going on that embrace that.”

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom Executive Director Andrew Joannides said the program is designed for students in grades two through five. “It’s built on Wyoming’s core heritage industries, or revenue-generating industries, which is agriculture; energy such as oil, gas and minerals; and then outdoor recreation and tourism,” he said.

Joannides said Natrona County is their most successful county in terms of adoption of the program. In the previous school season, Natrona County had 70 teachers and 66 classrooms in 13 schools using the curriculum, which added up to some 1,320 students. “It’s incredible; that’s far and above any other county in the state,” he said.

“Statewide we were in 206 total classrooms, which is a record,” he added. “We’ve grown every year exponentially, but 206 is our highest so far.”

The event was held to celebrate their partnerships and growth, he said.

“We’re just kind of showing off our marriage of organizations with the Science Zone and Charter … that focus on the youth education and Wyoming place-based learning,” he said.