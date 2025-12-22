Wyoming’s 2025: A Year Of Change And Challenge
2025 was a year of change for the Cowboy State: the population aged, landmark court rulings shook education and healthcare, new laws expanded gun rights, and the state supported energy producers while battling wildfires.
Below we have 12 photos with highlights from 2025.
Wyoming: A Dozen Photos Reflecting on 2025
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
Wyoming's Demographics: What The Numbers Tell Us For 2024
"Just the Facts," provides information on demography, education, the economy, transportation, housing, geography, tourism, agriculture, tax environment, and crime & law enforcement. The data displays facts looking at 2024 for Wyoming, its ranking relative to other states, and the change from the previous period (Wyoming Economic Analysis Division).
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media