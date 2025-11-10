The Natrona County School District’s Infrastructure and Planning Committee is recommending that the Board of Trustees close Woods Learning Center and Bar Nunn Elementary School at the end of this school year.

If approved, the school would be vacated beginning in the 2026–2027 school year — a move district officials say is driven by declining enrollment, budget challenges, and excess elementary school capacity across Natrona County.

According to district reports, NCSD has seen a steady drop in student numbers for six consecutive years, including a loss of 777 elementary students in the past four years. With enrollment down, funding has also decreased, leaving about 1,400 unused elementary seats across the district.

The committee’s recommendation is also based on findings from NCSD’s long-term Space and Grade Configuration Study, which sets planning standards for school size. Woods Learning Center, along with several smaller schools closed in past years, falls below those standards.

District officials estimate that closing the school would save near $1.8 million per year in operational costs. Staffing reductions would be handled through attrition and reassignment, avoiding layoffs whenever possible.

The proposal is part of a broader effort by the school board to balance the budget while maintaining classroom quality. The district has emphasized that the goal is to use resources more efficiently without compromising educational opportunities for students.

If the Board of Trustees approves the recommendation, planning for the transition would begin immediately, with updates provided to families and staff throughout the process.

Trustees heard from several students and staff members of the schools slated for closures at the October 27 board meeting.

Longtime NCSD employee DeAnn Russell, who has been teaching at Bar Nunn Elementary School for 29 years, did not deny that enrollment is low, but pointed out that 81% of the students choose to go to that school, not because they were placed there by the district. She also pointed out that there were students who wanted to go to Bar Nunn Elementary, some were even on the waitlist, but were placed elsewhere after the district decided Bar Nunn's classes were full. "It's not hard to understand why our enrollment is as it is. When the district intentionally stops allowing students to attend a school you cannot expect that school's numbers to thrive. When students have been intentionally placed at another school they're not likely to request Bar Nunn at the next Open Enrollment period" said Russell.

"While in my heart I hope that everyone speaking on behalf of not closing Bar Nunn (Elementary School) tonight will make a difference and that their pleas are heard, but my head and my personal experience does tell me otherwise. I understand that budgets must be cut and that sacrifices must be made. I just can't wrap my head around how this is the best decision for our community, our parents, or our students."

You can watch that meeting below:

