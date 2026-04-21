This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Lyndon Pierce, 53, Serve Jail Time

Bruce Lopez, 67, Serve Jail Time

Matthew Gerhard, 47, Criminal Entry

Cheyenne Ingram, 42, Criminal Warrant

John Brown, 55, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Ricky Behan, 31, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Jonathan Johnson, 49, District Court Bench Warrant

Justin Zambrowski, 49, Fail to Comply, Contract Hold/billing

Jermaine Palato, 41, District Court Bench Warrant

Honorio Leal Macida, 34, Immigration Hold

Riley Holmes, 21, Fail to Comply

Kerry Muggenburg, 37, Fail to Comply

Robin Siepp, 50, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Hold for Probation and parole

Coltin Ullom, 34, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, TURNING REQS SIGNAL & SAFETY

Androw Foote, 22, Marijuana-Possession

Summer Of 2026 Edness K Wilkins State Park Activities