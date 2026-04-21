Casper Recent Arrest Log (04/20/26 — 04/21/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Lyndon Pierce, 53, Serve Jail Time
Bruce Lopez, 67, Serve Jail Time
Matthew Gerhard, 47, Criminal Entry
Cheyenne Ingram, 42, Criminal Warrant
John Brown, 55, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Ricky Behan, 31, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Jonathan Johnson, 49, District Court Bench Warrant
Justin Zambrowski, 49, Fail to Comply, Contract Hold/billing
Jermaine Palato, 41, District Court Bench Warrant
Honorio Leal Macida, 34, Immigration Hold
Riley Holmes, 21, Fail to Comply
Kerry Muggenburg, 37, Fail to Comply
Robin Siepp, 50, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Hold for Probation and parole
Coltin Ullom, 34, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, TURNING REQS SIGNAL & SAFETY
Androw Foote, 22, Marijuana-Possession
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