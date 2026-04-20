This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Justin Smith, 20, Failed to Appear

Eric Sunshine, 33, Hold for Other Agency

Francisco Vargas-Pegueros, 23, CRTSY Hold OT/Agency

Neo Gabrielsen, 21, Hold for another agency

Chace Webster, 20, Fail to Appear

Jonathan Wisdom, 34, Fail to Comply, fail to appear

Chloe Champion, 27, Bond revocation

Leslie Leslie, 76, Criminal Warrant

Fredrick Mims, 43, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE

Kerry Muggenburg, 37, BURGLARY; building, THEFT - $1000 OR MORE, THEFT - $1000 OR MORE, CONSPIRE TO COMMIT FELONY

Jason Blackley, 44, Fail to Appear, Controlled Sub Poss

Kevin Metcalf, Fail to Appear, Trespassing

Allen Seith, 38, Hold for Probation and Parole

Nathaniel Sullinger, 23, Hold for WSP

Jason Tomasini, 48, Hold for Probation and Parole

Bryce Bedsaul, 26, Hold for Probation and Parole

Dalton Holt, 34, Criminal Bench Warrant

Raeshaun Beard, 23, Serve Jail Time

Shaughnessy McGinty, 25, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Ope

Zachary Hardman, 31, Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Kenneth Miller, 54, Contract Hold/Billing, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Ashley Potter, 33, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Ximena Juarez, 21, Fail to Comply

Taven Lamb, 19, Fail to Appear, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LSD - 3/10 GRAM OR, Weapons-Concealed

Amber Barry, 33, Public intoxication Prohibited

Alcina Reed, 22, Fail to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant

Cynthia Herrman, 34, Fail to Appear

Harmony Linch, 19, Fail to Comply, Resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist, Physic

Kenton Kilgore, 67, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Zimaree Villar-Jenkins, 28, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Alexandria Lopez, 37, PROP DESTRUCTION: UND $1000, Fail to Comply

Daniel Givens, 41, District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply

Reece hinds, 21, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, SPEED TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, NO REGISTRATION AND IMPROPER DISPLAY OF, Fail to Comply

Alexis Gaetz, 24, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Adrian Lopez, 24, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Ope

Dewayne Farthing, 46, District Court Bench Warrant

Hector Tapia-Ramirez, 52, Immigration Hold

Kelsey Steed, 31, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense

Ridek Clark, 18, Fail to Comply

Martina Harris, 19, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Sylvester Seaton, 21, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, CAUSE BODILY INJURY TO PEACE OFFICER, Fail to Comply

Daniel Harris, 57, Fail to Comply

Lyndon Pierce, 53, Serve Jail time

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