Casper Recent Arrest Log (04/16/26 — 04/20/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Justin Smith, 20, Failed to Appear
Eric Sunshine, 33, Hold for Other Agency
Francisco Vargas-Pegueros, 23, CRTSY Hold OT/Agency
Neo Gabrielsen, 21, Hold for another agency
Chace Webster, 20, Fail to Appear
Jonathan Wisdom, 34, Fail to Comply, fail to appear
Chloe Champion, 27, Bond revocation
Leslie Leslie, 76, Criminal Warrant
Fredrick Mims, 43, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE
Kerry Muggenburg, 37, BURGLARY; building, THEFT - $1000 OR MORE, THEFT - $1000 OR MORE, CONSPIRE TO COMMIT FELONY
Jason Blackley, 44, Fail to Appear, Controlled Sub Poss
Kevin Metcalf, Fail to Appear, Trespassing
Allen Seith, 38, Hold for Probation and Parole
Nathaniel Sullinger, 23, Hold for WSP
Jason Tomasini, 48, Hold for Probation and Parole
Bryce Bedsaul, 26, Hold for Probation and Parole
Dalton Holt, 34, Criminal Bench Warrant
Raeshaun Beard, 23, Serve Jail Time
Shaughnessy McGinty, 25, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Ope
Zachary Hardman, 31, Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant
Kenneth Miller, 54, Contract Hold/Billing, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Ashley Potter, 33, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Ximena Juarez, 21, Fail to Comply
Taven Lamb, 19, Fail to Appear, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LSD - 3/10 GRAM OR, Weapons-Concealed
Amber Barry, 33, Public intoxication Prohibited
Alcina Reed, 22, Fail to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant
Cynthia Herrman, 34, Fail to Appear
Harmony Linch, 19, Fail to Comply, Resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist, Physic
Kenton Kilgore, 67, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Zimaree Villar-Jenkins, 28, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
Alexandria Lopez, 37, PROP DESTRUCTION: UND $1000, Fail to Comply
Daniel Givens, 41, District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply
Reece hinds, 21, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, SPEED TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, NO REGISTRATION AND IMPROPER DISPLAY OF, Fail to Comply
Alexis Gaetz, 24, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Adrian Lopez, 24, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Ope
Dewayne Farthing, 46, District Court Bench Warrant
Hector Tapia-Ramirez, 52, Immigration Hold
Kelsey Steed, 31, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense
Ridek Clark, 18, Fail to Comply
Martina Harris, 19, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
Sylvester Seaton, 21, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, CAUSE BODILY INJURY TO PEACE OFFICER, Fail to Comply
Daniel Harris, 57, Fail to Comply
Lyndon Pierce, 53, Serve Jail time
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