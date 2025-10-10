Casper College News Release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

Casper College has named Diana Newman, former director of admissions at Western Dakota Technical College, dean of students. Newman began Sept. 15 and succeeds Corey Peacock, Ph.D., who transitioned to vice president of student services.

“Diana is a dynamic higher education leader who brings a diverse array of experience in student services, admissions, and campus housing. She is a talented and passionate professional who will make a positive impact on Casper College from day one in her role as dean of students,” said Peacock.

“I’m thrilled to join Casper College as dean of students and continue supporting the incredible energy and spirit of student life here. It’s a privilege to be part of a community that puts students first and helps them thrive in every aspect of college life,” Newman said of her new position at Casper College.

Newman’s career in higher education began at the University of Wyoming in July 2013 as a residence coordinator, where she held progressively responsible roles in residence education, including property manager and assistant director.

Newman then served as the director of residential living and learning at Laramie County Community College. She assisted with capital projects for their new residence hall and chaired the institution’s care team, providing critical support and early intervention for student well-being.

Beginning in April 2022, Newman led strategic enrollment initiatives and student recruitment efforts at WDTC.

A Wyoming native, Newman earned her Bachelor of Science in mathematics from UW and Master of Arts in educational leadership and policy studies from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. She is currently completing her Doctorate of Education in higher education administration through UW.

