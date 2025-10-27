Tonight, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees will review the primary objectives for the district’s Fiscal Year 2027 budget and development plan, while also addressing a continuing decline in student enrollment.

The district’s total enrollment for the 2025–26 school year stands at 11,315.46, a decrease of 460.16 students from the previous year. Public elementary schools in Natrona County saw larger declines, with 279.69 fewer students enrolled this year compared to last.

At the high school level, Kelly Walsh High School experienced a significant drop, losing 1,862.29 students and now enrolling 1,794.27 students. Natrona County High School saw a smaller decline of 64.46 students, bringing total enrollment to 1,536.67.

The declining enrollment poses challenges for the Natrona County School District, particularly concerning funding and resource allocation. With fewer students, the district faces a potential budget shortfall of $10 to $12 million over the next few years.

Specific enrollment figures for individual schools are available through the district.

The Board’s Budget Committee has identified four primary objectives to guide the FY2027 budget process:

Maintain a focus on student learning and the district’s strategic goals, funding essential functions and services. Achieve operational efficiencies and effectiveness while building and maintaining resilience. Maintain a competitive compensation package for staff. Maintain facilities to prevent deferred maintenance issues and ensure a safe, secure environment.

The budget development process unfolds in several phases. From September 2025 to April 2026, the committee reviews the Wyoming School Foundation Block Grant Funding Model, accounting standards, school allocations—including staffing—potential legislative impacts, student enrollment, and other factors.

Starting in March, the board will develop a tentative budget, which, once approved, will be distributed to schools and divisions. The goal is to adopt the final budget between June and July.

