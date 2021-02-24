Woman Found Dead 4 Miles From Her Abandoned Vehicle in Wyoming

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says a woman from out-of-state was found dead roughly four miles away from her vehicle on Tuesday.

According to a call log from the sheriff's office, a black Nissan with Illinois plates was reported just after 12:30 p.m. 1000 yards from Wyoming Highway 28 in Fremont County. The report says there were tracks heading away from the vehicle.

The unidentified woman apparently walked away to where she was found.

No evidence of anyone else was found in the area, the report says.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Fremont County Coroner's Office.

Officials say additional details will be released at a later time.