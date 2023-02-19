Winter Storm Watch Activated for Central Wyoming – ‘Major Winter Impacts’ Expected for Natrona County

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Central Wyoming, meaning there will be "a very potent storm with widespread Major Winter Impacts" in Natrona County.

Get our free mobile app

Natrona County Emergency Management issued a press release regarding the storm, and shared some tips on how to best prepare for the impending storm.

"A Winter Storm Watch means that there is potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel," the NCEM wrote in the release.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, significant snowfall is expected to accrue beginning Tuesday night and through the day Wednesday.

Casper will see 6 to 12 inches of snow, according to the NWS, and strong winds will create whiteout conditions, which makes travel "very difficult and likely impossible Tuesday through Wednesday."

Additionally, it will be cold. Extreme cold temperatures will begin at about 6pm on Tuesday an continue through Friday, remaining in the single digits and continuing until at least the first week of March.

"It is paramount that our community plans ahead and are prepared for this significant winter storm," the NCEM release stated. "Expect to alter or even cancel your travel plans through most of the upcoming week. If roads are closed due to weather, do not attempt to drive around road closure barriers. This storm will impact much of the state of Wyoming."

Natrona County Emergency Management suggests residents check weather and road conditions before leaving their home, and that they ensure they have extra time on their daily commutes throughout the week.

"If you do need to venture out, never leave your home without a full cellphone battery and an emergency vehicle kit," the release stated. "Emergency vehicle kits save lives. Prepare your home and family, your pets, and your livestock for these extreme conditions."

They also suggest moving your vehicles that are parked on the street, to assist snow plows in safely and quickly plowing the roads.

"The most up-to-date road condition information can be found through the Wyoming Department of Transportation by calling 5-1-1, downloading the Wyoming 511 App, or by visiting their website wyoroad.info," the release said.

For more preparation information, you can visit the American Red Cross website. The U.S. National Weather Service, as well as Natrona County Emergency Management will continue to monitor the weather. Stay tuned to K2 Radio News as we update this developing story.