Natrona County Under Fire Weather Watch

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Natrona County, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.

IMPACTS:

Low Humidities, uUnseasonably warm temperatures and gusty winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

Expect mild southwest winds with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Humidity as low as 10 to 15 percent.

Temperatures will be in the the mid-to-upper 70s.

PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

Tomorrow's forecast is even warmer with a high near 77. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

There's a 30 percent chance of snow showers on Friday afternoon. It looks to be partly sunny with a high near 67. By Friday snow showers are likely, there's a predicted 70% chance of precipitation.

GOAT Snowstorm in Casper - April 3-4, 2023. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media