Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (06/05/26 — 06/08/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (06/05/26 — 06/08/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Craig Wade, 66, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Daneka McKim, 35, County warrant/hold for agency
Amber Friesen, 54, County Warrant/hold for agency
Daniel Rodriguez-Centeno, 46, Immigration Hold
Christina Counts, 42, Fail to comply
Curtis Keck, 42, Fails to Comply
Herbert Wheeler, 39, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
Eriel Cuevas, 40, Fail to Appear
Joshua Kress, 48, Prop Destruction: $1000 or more
Jonathan Diaz, 32, Criminal Warrant
Paula Abeyta, 59, Fail to Comply
Blake McIntosh, 23, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, THEFT - UND $1000
William Harrison, 59, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destro
Juan Sotelo-Madrid, 33, Immigration Hold
Daniel Harris, 57, Fail to Comply
Armando Arias, 18, PROP DESTRUCTION: $1000 OR MORE, CONSPIRE TO COMMIT FELONY
Jeremiah Kemme, 43, County Warrant/Hold For Agency
Daniel Morel, 33, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE, INTERFERE W/ EMERGENCY CALLS
Robert Friday, 42, Fail to Appear
Bianca Curtain, 34, Domestic Battery-1st Offense
Austin Wegner, 28, RECKLESS ENDANGERING: FIREARM
Jonathan Blake, 66, Trespassing, resisting arrest-interfere with/hinder/F
Adam Gates, 43, District Court Bench Warrant, Driver's License-Valid & endorsements RE
Marcus Brown, 47, Public intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in open
Kelly Collins, 24, Domestic Battery-1st Offense, Prop Destruction: under $1000, unlawful entry into occupied structure A
Bryson Reed, 24, Public intoxication prohibited
Benjamin Croley, 46, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehi
Ashley Houghton, 34, Fail to Comply
Norman Rumfield, 47, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE x2, Interfere w/Peace Officer
Camden Martinez, 19, Criminal Warrant, Aggr Assault & Battery, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE,
UNDER 21 - POSSESS ALCOHOL, PROP DESTRUCTION: $1000 OR MORE, ADDL SENTENCE: USE OF FIREARM - 1ST OFFE,
Reckless endangering