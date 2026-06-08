Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (06/05/26 — 06/08/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Craig Wade, 66, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Daneka McKim, 35, County warrant/hold for agency

Amber Friesen, 54, County Warrant/hold for agency

Daniel Rodriguez-Centeno, 46, Immigration Hold

Christina Counts, 42, Fail to comply

Curtis Keck, 42, Fails to Comply

Herbert Wheeler, 39, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Eriel Cuevas, 40, Fail to Appear

Joshua Kress, 48, Prop Destruction: $1000 or more

Jonathan Diaz, 32, Criminal Warrant

Paula Abeyta, 59, Fail to Comply

Blake McIntosh, 23, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, THEFT - UND $1000

William Harrison, 59, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destro

Juan Sotelo-Madrid, 33, Immigration Hold

Daniel Harris, 57, Fail to Comply

Armando Arias, 18, PROP DESTRUCTION: $1000 OR MORE, CONSPIRE TO COMMIT FELONY

Jeremiah Kemme, 43, County Warrant/Hold For Agency

Daniel Morel, 33, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE, INTERFERE W/ EMERGENCY CALLS

Robert Friday, 42, Fail to Appear

Bianca Curtain, 34, Domestic Battery-1st Offense

Austin Wegner, 28, RECKLESS ENDANGERING: FIREARM

Jonathan Blake, 66, Trespassing, resisting arrest-interfere with/hinder/F

Adam Gates, 43, District Court Bench Warrant, Driver's License-Valid & endorsements RE

Marcus Brown, 47, Public intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in open

Kelly Collins, 24, Domestic Battery-1st Offense, Prop Destruction: under $1000, unlawful entry into occupied structure A

Bryson Reed, 24, Public intoxication prohibited

Benjamin Croley, 46, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehi

Ashley Houghton, 34, Fail to Comply

Norman Rumfield, 47, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE x2, Interfere w/Peace Officer

Camden Martinez, 19, Criminal Warrant, Aggr Assault & Battery, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE,

UNDER 21 - POSSESS ALCOHOL, PROP DESTRUCTION: $1000 OR MORE, ADDL SENTENCE: USE OF FIREARM - 1ST OFFE,

Reckless endangering