Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (06/04/26 — 06/05/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (06/04/26 — 06/05/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Rodney Brafford, 48, Fail to Comply
Eric C'Bearing, 26, Hold for CAC
John Scott, 46, COMPULSORY AUTO INSUR - 1ST OFFENSE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH V, CONVICTED FELON POSSESS FIREARM, Restricted LIC
Robert Demoney, 40, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Craig Edgington, 66, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
Jamie Ramirez, 25, Immigration Hold
Gil Valdez-Ramirez, 52, Immigration Hold
Pauline Hemicker, 43, Contract Hold/billing
Jackie Symionow, 37, NCIC Hit
Shelby Barnes, 44, Domestic Assault-1st Offense
Victoria Joseph, 55, Fail to Appear
Sean Doughten, 45, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, REG VIOLATION (Gen), POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Rodney Brafford, 71, Fail to Comply
Raymond Arguello, 56, Fail to Appear
Sara Wilson, 44, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
Quintin Vasquez, 25, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
Craig Wade, 66, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST