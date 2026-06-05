Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (06/04/26 — 06/05/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Rodney Brafford, 48, Fail to Comply

Eric C'Bearing, 26, Hold for CAC

John Scott, 46, COMPULSORY AUTO INSUR - 1ST OFFENSE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH V, CONVICTED FELON POSSESS FIREARM, Restricted LIC

Robert Demoney, 40, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Craig Edgington, 66, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Jamie Ramirez, 25, Immigration Hold

Gil Valdez-Ramirez, 52, Immigration Hold

Pauline Hemicker, 43, Contract Hold/billing

Jackie Symionow, 37, NCIC Hit

Shelby Barnes, 44, Domestic Assault-1st Offense

Victoria Joseph, 55, Fail to Appear

Sean Doughten, 45, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, REG VIOLATION (Gen), POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Rodney Brafford, 71, Fail to Comply

Raymond Arguello, 56, Fail to Appear

Sara Wilson, 44, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Quintin Vasquez, 25, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Craig Wade, 66, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST