Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (06/09/26 — 06/10/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (06/09/26 — 06/10/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Christopher Tyndall, 50, Serve Jail time
Russell Black, 29, Fail to comply, County warrant/hold for agency
Luis Ledezma-Campos, 35, Immigration Hold
Nichole Greenleaf, 57, Fail to Comply
Tammy Barnes, 55, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant
Michael Basll, Hold for probation and Parole
Elizabeth Torres-Mendez, 43, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III
Christopher Keck, 48, County Warrant/hold for agency
Timothy Howard, 44, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III
Cecillie Rivers, 38, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III, MANUFAC OR DLVR METH OR NARC CONTR SUBST x3, CONSPIRE TO COMMIT FELONY, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE
Steven Owens, 43, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Ope
Mia Brown, 26, Fail to Comply
Justin Pedersen, 28, Fail to Comply