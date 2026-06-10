Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (06/09/26 — 06/10/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Christopher Tyndall, 50, Serve Jail time

Russell Black, 29, Fail to comply, County warrant/hold for agency

Luis Ledezma-Campos, 35, Immigration Hold

Nichole Greenleaf, 57, Fail to Comply

Tammy Barnes, 55, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Michael Basll, Hold for probation and Parole

Elizabeth Torres-Mendez, 43, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III

Christopher Keck, 48, County Warrant/hold for agency

Timothy Howard, 44, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III

Cecillie Rivers, 38, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III, MANUFAC OR DLVR METH OR NARC CONTR SUBST x3, CONSPIRE TO COMMIT FELONY, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE

Steven Owens, 43, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Ope

Mia Brown, 26, Fail to Comply

Justin Pedersen, 28, Fail to Comply