Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (06/03/26 — 06/04/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Joslyn Wickard, 36, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Christopher Weimert, 40, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Vincent Ooka, 62, Fail to Appear

Shaun Holley, 44, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

David Osborn, 54, Hold for WSP

Edward Lablanc, 43, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Christopher Harwood, 37, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Jeffery Johnson, 41, Criminal Warrant

Donald Young, 63, Fail to Appear

Robert Friday, 32, Fail to Appear

Riley Thomas, 19, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Dustin Smith, 26, Public intoxication prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist, Physic

Evan Mudge, 65, Trespassing

Victoria Brown, 40, Fail to Comply

Victoria Levengood, 39, Public intoxication

Daniel Cantine, 56, Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest-interference W/Police

Rodney Brafford, 48, Criminal Bench Warrant

James Holmes, 52, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN