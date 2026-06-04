Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (06/03/26 — 06/04/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (06/03/26 — 06/04/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Joslyn Wickard, 36, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Christopher Weimert, 40, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Vincent Ooka, 62, Fail to Appear
Shaun Holley, 44, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
David Osborn, 54, Hold for WSP
Edward Lablanc, 43, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Christopher Harwood, 37, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Jeffery Johnson, 41, Criminal Warrant
Donald Young, 63, Fail to Appear
Robert Friday, 32, Fail to Appear
Riley Thomas, 19, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Dustin Smith, 26, Public intoxication prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist, Physic
Evan Mudge, 65, Trespassing
Victoria Brown, 40, Fail to Comply
Victoria Levengood, 39, Public intoxication
Daniel Cantine, 56, Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest-interference W/Police
Rodney Brafford, 48, Criminal Bench Warrant
James Holmes, 52, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN