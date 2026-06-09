Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (06/08/26 — 06/09/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Camden Martinez, 19, Criminal warrant, Aggr Assault & Battery, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense, under 21- Possess Alcohol, Property Destruction-$1000 or More, Addl Sentence: Use of Firearm- 1st Offe, Reckless Endangering

Matthew Minter, 34, Hold for Probation and Parole

Sarah Groth, 41, Hold for Probation and Parole

Jeremy Lambson, 36, Fail to Comply

Billy Wieser, 53, Hold for Probation and Parole