Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (06/01/26 — 06/03/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (06/01/26 — 06/03/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Kristina Slagle. 29, District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
Mindy Gabriles, 50, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, Valid Drivers LIC, COMPULSORY AUTO INSUR - 1ST OFFENSE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE
Echo Gines, 25, Hold for probation and parole
Brandon Jessiman, 31, Hold for probation and parole
Zachary Fuhrer, 20, Serve Jail Time
Matthew Minter, 34, Hold for probation and parole
Joshua Roberts, 47, Camping Restricted-in City A, Interfere w/Peace officer
Wade Gray, 46, Hold for District Court, Hold for WSP
Tracy Miller, 30, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Heather Kooken, 40, Fail to Comply
Shana Harper, 39, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Ovidio Sut-Sut, 22, Immigration Hold
Pricilla Gould, 23, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Joshua Glasspoole, 48, Serve Jail time
Conner Latta, 33, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Sammy Jaques, 34, Fail to Comply
Sergio Gonzalez, 34, Probation Violation
Darla Tille, 60, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Assault and Battery, Urinating or defecating in public, Fail to Appear
Craig Oldman, 40, Public intoxication prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
Geraldine Fondren, 68, Serve Jail Time
Trey Watson, 34, Theft-$1000 or More, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Billy Wolf, 53, Interfere W/Peace Officer, no registration and improper Display of, Failure to Display LIC Plate on front of, Fail to Provide proof of Liability Insur
Dalton Holt, 34, Public intoxication prohibited, pedestrians in crosswalk
John Melberg, 35, Drive over Fire Hose
Joslyn Wickard, 36, Interfere W/Peace officer, county warrant/hold for Agency
Leonard Harris, 25, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN