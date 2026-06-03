Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (06/01/26 — 06/03/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Kristina Slagle. 29, District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

Mindy Gabriles, 50, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, Valid Drivers LIC, COMPULSORY AUTO INSUR - 1ST OFFENSE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE

Echo Gines, 25, Hold for probation and parole

Brandon Jessiman, 31, Hold for probation and parole

Zachary Fuhrer, 20, Serve Jail Time

Matthew Minter, 34, Hold for probation and parole

Joshua Roberts, 47, Camping Restricted-in City A, Interfere w/Peace officer

Wade Gray, 46, Hold for District Court, Hold for WSP

Tracy Miller, 30, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Heather Kooken, 40, Fail to Comply

Shana Harper, 39, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Ovidio Sut-Sut, 22, Immigration Hold

Pricilla Gould, 23, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Joshua Glasspoole, 48, Serve Jail time

Conner Latta, 33, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Sammy Jaques, 34, Fail to Comply

Sergio Gonzalez, 34, Probation Violation

Darla Tille, 60, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Assault and Battery, Urinating or defecating in public, Fail to Appear

Craig Oldman, 40, Public intoxication prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Geraldine Fondren, 68, Serve Jail Time

Trey Watson, 34, Theft-$1000 or More, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Billy Wolf, 53, Interfere W/Peace Officer, no registration and improper Display of, Failure to Display LIC Plate on front of, Fail to Provide proof of Liability Insur

Dalton Holt, 34, Public intoxication prohibited, pedestrians in crosswalk

John Melberg, 35, Drive over Fire Hose

Joslyn Wickard, 36, Interfere W/Peace officer, county warrant/hold for Agency

Leonard Harris, 25, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN