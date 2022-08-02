Wildfire Grows in Crook County; Natrona Fire District Responds

A fire that was reported on Sunday south of Sundance in Crook County and already has burned about 750 acres, according to a news release from the Natrona County Fire District.

The Fish Fire is burning in timber with extreme behavior with crowning, torching and spotting.

Structures and infrastructure are threatened and is 0% contained, according to the news release.

According to the Spearfish, South Dakota, Black Hills Pioneer website, the fire on Iron Mountain --approximately seven miles south of Sundance and east of Wyoming Highway 585 -- was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Resources from Crook County, U.S. Forest Service, and State of Wyoming Division of Forestry using a heavy helicopter and air tankers are actively engaged in suppression efforts.

Evacuations are occurring from South of Canyon Springs Road to the south end of the fire and east of Wyoming Highway 585.

Locally, the Natrona County Fire District sent Fire Capt. Darek Pepple to the fire.

The District also has sent a brush truck and firefighters to the Sugarloaf Fire, which has grown to about 700 acres with 19% containment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.