Natrona County Fire District Conducts Training Exercises Today, Friday
The Natrona County Fire District will conduct several live fire training exercises today and Friday, according to its Facebook page.
Fire units will be burning small areas of Station No. 7’s property at 555 N. Robertson Road.
The training is to prepare for what could potentially be a busy fire season this coming fall.
Please do not call 911 on these training fires.
Thank you for your cooperation.
