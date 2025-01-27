Natrona County Fire Department Responds to Shop Fire and Separate Vehicle Fire over the Weekend

The Natrona County Fire Department shared details on fires that occured in Casper over the weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, at about 5:18 p.m. off of Mountain View Road multiple departments arrived to a detached shop on fire. The shop and its contents were destroyed as a result of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

NCFD wrote that follow up information will be provided at the conclusion of the investigation.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

A vehicle fire occurred later that evening at approximately 7:37 pm in the area of MP 217 on I-25.

Fire crews arrived at that scene to find a semi truck on fire.

The semi was hauling hay when it caught fire but the driver was able to disconnect before the trailer and hay caught fire.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the truck, no injuries reported at this fire. Fire investigators concluded the ignition was related to the electrical system and appliances plugged into it.

"Please be aware of what you plug into your automobile auxiliary power outlets. With today’s devices and technology, it can be easy to forget how much power they need to keep charged or running" wrote NCFD.

