Where To Find Wyoming’s Best FREE Campsites

If you love the great outdoors you know that Wyoming is filled with hidden places that are some of the most beautiful that North America has to offer.

Did you know that there are many outdoor places in Wyoming where camping is free?

You'll just need to know how to find them. As always there is a website for that.

Try FreeCampsites.net.

The site will ask you what area you're looking for. I typed in Wyoming and got a nice fat list of places I never knew about.

attachment-Wyoming free camping sites loading...

Notice the numbers on the map. Click one of those numbers and it zooms in showing even more camping in that area. One number can lead to many sites.

With this site, you can use your smartphone's GPS to find camping near you or even use our trip planner to plan your route from coast to coast.

This is a network of campers sharing information. Most of the places they suggest are out away from where the general public camps.

They are always looking for folks who love to camp to add to their site. That is where the community conversation gets going on this site.

Dispersed camping near Guanella Pass, Colorado. Sparty1711 loading...

If you know of a free site that is not listed, you can list it. Folks who go there will add their comments.

Some of these places do have water and a place to answer the call of nature (poop). But some do not.

You might find a place so far off the beaten path that you can't get any cell service and the nearest town is a 2-hour drive.

But that's Wyoming, and some people are looking for just that.

The Hidden Treasures Of Wyoming's Natural Bridge Look closely, there are gems you might miss.