Where Does Wyoming Rank In National Gun Thefts?

Wyoming has more guns per capita than most other states.

Yet Wyoming is nothing like the Hollywood version of The Old West.

The streets are not plagued by gunfights at high noon.

Better yet, Wyoming is nothing like inner city Chicago, today.

With all the guns in the state that means there is more to steal.

So where does Wyoming rank in gun thefts?

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, about 1 million firearms were reported stolen by private citizens in the five years from 2017 to 2021.

That's just the reported thefts. So we have no idea what the real number might be.

guns loading...

Guns are usually stolen while a home is being burglarized or because it was sitting out where it could be seen in a vehicle.

Most stolen guns are resold on the black market.

Semi-automatic pistols make up 70% of all reported firearm thefts .

The most stolen calibers are .45, .22, .380, .40, and 9mm.

ATF records show that 374 firearms were reported stolen from private citizens in Wyoming each year between 2017 and 2021.

Adjusting for Wyoming's small population that comes to about 64.7 stolen firearms annually for every 100,000 residents.

Wyoming ranks 21 out of 50 states, per capita, for guns stolen.

2nd Amendment Advocates Gather At The Rod Of Iron Freedom Festival Spencer Platt, Getty Images loading...

In Wyoming, 29.5% of all the firearms reported stolen between 2017 and 2021 were recovered in-state.

Shooting Black Powder In Wyoming