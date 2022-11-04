A stovetop fire damaged a kitchen in the the River West area of Casper on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department onFriday.

At 4 p.m. firefighters responded to a single-family home in the 3000 block of Cabin Creek Place for a report of a structure fire.

When they arrived, the fire was out and the residents had evacuated.

The damage was limited to an over-the-range style microwave.

One resident reported smoke inhalation and was evaluated by medical personnel, and they declined to be taken to the hospital.

The fire and smoke were limited so the residents were not displaced.

Casper Fire-EMS responded with four units, the on-duty battalion chief and other personnel. The Natrona County Fire Protection District also provided one engine. An investigator with the Natrona County Interagency Task Force also responded.

The department offers these safety tips:

With this weekend's Daylight Saving Time change -- check your smoke alarms.

Install and maintain smoke alarms in every bedroom and on every level of your home.

Be familiar two two ways out of every room, especially in buildings that are not your own home.

Cooking fires remain a top cause of structure fires in Casper. Stay in the kitchen whenever you are frying, boiling, grilling or using a broiler. If you use slower methods to cook, check the kitchen frequently.

Before you leave your home, make sure all burners on your range are off -- even if several hours have passed since you used the stove.

Keep the stovetop clean and free of any flammable materials including utensils, oven mitts and towels.

