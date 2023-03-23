Wellspring Health Access Issues First Statement on Arrest of Arson Suspect

On Wednesday, K2 Radio News broke the news that a suspect had been arrested for her alleged role in a 2022 arson attack on a women's health clinic in Casper.

Get our free mobile app

Now, Wellspring Health Access has issued its first statement regarding the arrest, as well as how much the arson attack has cost them in terms of renovation and in terms of public perception.

"We at Wellspring Health Access are relieved that a suspect has finally been arrested and detained in last May's horrific arson attack," the women's clinic wrote on their Facebook page. "This arson, one of at least five arson attacks against abortion providers in the past 18 months, caused $290,000 worth of damage and created a ripple of apprehension and fear across the Casper community."

Tom Morton with K2 Radio News wrote that the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office requested an arrest warrant for Lorna Green, a Casper woman, who was accused of setting fire to the Wellspring Health Access Clinic in May of 2022.

Read More: Feds Arrest Casper Woman for Burning Women's Health Clinic

In an affidavit, an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives wrote that "Green stated she did not like abortion and was having nightmares which she attributed to her anxiety about the abortion clinic, so she decided to burn the building."

According to the affidavit, Green was charged with arson of a facility engaged in interstate commerce. It is punishable by between five to 20 years imprisonment.

For the women's clinic, Green's arrest marks a bookend to that story, allowing them to focus on what their original intent was - providing healthcare to women in need.

"Over the last 10 months, our team has worked tirelessly to renovate the facility after the arson attack, all while the perpetrator remained at large, so that we can finally open our doors to the patients who need us," the clinic wrote. "Now that a suspect has been arrested, we can continue our singular focus on providing quality reproductive health care to the Casper community in a safe, compassionate environment."

The Casper Police Department announced in a press release on Wednesday that Green had been arrested. They also offered details into their investigation.

"On May 25, 2022, at about 3:49 a.m., Casper Police Department officers responded to the Wellspring Health Access Clinic in Casper, Wyoming," the CPD wrote in their release. "Officers observed smoke coming from the east side of the building and dispatched the Casper Fire Department who responded and extinguished the fire. Through witness accounts and video surveillance, investigators identified a suspect who had gained entry by breaking a window, pouring gas in the facility, then leaving just prior to the reporting party calling in suspicious activity."

The Casper Police Department stated that an anonymous donor allowed them to offer a $10,000 reward for those with information on the suspect.

"Shortly after that, several tipsters identified a potential suspect, which led to the filing of charges after additional investigation," the CPD wrote.

United States Attorney Nicholas Vassal stated that "This case demonstrates how valuable tips are from the community. Every tip received was shared with and evaluated by cooperating law enforcement partners from the Casper Police Department, the FBI, and ATF."

Wellspring Health Access offered their thanks to all of the agencies involved with arresting and charging Green.

"We are grateful to the Casper Police Department, the ATF, and the FBI for their diligent work in pursuing the perpetrator of this heinous act of anti-abortion terrorism," the clinic wrote.

