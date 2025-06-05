Wyoming Senator Lummis Introduces Resolution to Designate June as “Life Month”

U.S. Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis joined Texas Senator Ted Cruz in introducing a resolution to designate June as “Life Month” to celebrate the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

“Life is God’s greatest gift,” said Lummis. “Wyoming fiercely defends the sanctity of human life, and I am proud to reaffirm America’s commitment to the unborn. We must protect our most vulnerable, and this designation is a powerful reminder that every life is worthy of protection.”

The resolution is cosponsored by Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), Mike Lee (R-UT), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Josh Hawley (R-MO), John Kennedy (R-LA), Ted Budd (R-NC), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), James Lankford (R-OK), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Rick Scott (R-FL), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Todd Young (R-IN), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Jim Risch (R-ID), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), John Hoeven (R-ND), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Tim Scott (R-SC), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Mike Rounds (R-SD), and Jim Justice (R-WV).

The gesture is supported by ADF, Heritage Action, SBA Pro-life, National Right to Life, Human Coalition, Heartbeat International, Family Research Council, Students for Life, Americans United for Life, Family Policy Alliance, Concerned Women for America, Catholic Vote, March for Life, 40 Days for Life, National Pro-Life Alliance, NIFLA, Citizens for Life, Christian Broadcasting Network, Focus on the Family, Liberty Counsel Action, and Eagle Forum.

Read the full resolution here.



Military Appreciation Day May 3, 2025 Wyoming’s Own 67th Army Band brought the music and the morale! Hosted by the Wyoming State Museum, the band performed two outdoor concerts to honor and celebrate our local service members.

📸 Sgt. Joseph Burns Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM