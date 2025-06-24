Due to their status as someone who has chosen to flee justice, and in many cases, carry a considerable criminal history, there is widespread fear and concern surrounding fugitives.

Once, the U.S. Marshall's list of most wanted fugitives included bank robbers, car jackers, mobsters and kidnappers. But today you'll notice the most wanted fugitives are charged with some of the most heinous crimes imaginable: murder, child abuse, and rape.

The FBI shows that these lists have a very high success rate for capturing fugitives, and many as a direct result of tips from the public.

One fugitive remained on the list for 32 years before being apprehended by law enforcement. Another was only on the list for a mere two hours. Some are never found.

The U.S. Marshal's Office gives a reward of up to $25,000 depending on the value of information that leads to the most wanted fugitives' arrest.

They have upped the reward to $50,000 for one man, Lester Eubanks. Eubanks has been on the list since 1973. He was born on October 31, 1943, which makes him 81 years old today.

Lester Eubanks, U.S. Marshal's Service Lester Eubanks, U.S. Marshal's Service loading...

Lester Williams composite by the U.S. Marshals Service. Lester Williams composite of what he could possibly look like today by the U.S. Marshals Service. loading...

Read about Eubanks' crimes, along with others' from the Most Wanted list below.



U.S. Marshal's Service's Most Wanted Fugitives From the U.S. Marshal's Service, these are the 15 Most Wanted fugitives.

The following individuals are considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend any of these fugitives yourself.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest United State Marshals Service District Office, the United State Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit a tip using USMS Tips

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM