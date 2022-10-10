Welding Equipment Started Structure Fire in Vacant Casper Apartment

Welding equipment led to a small fire in a Casper apartment on Monday.

That's according to Toph Steinhoff, the Public Information Officer with Casper Fire-EMS.

Steinhoff wrote in a press release that at approximately 5:15 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS received a call and were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the of the 600 block of Walsh Drive in Casper.

"Initial reports stated that welding during renovation operations had started a small fire," Steinhoff wrote. "First arriving units found smoke coming from the rear 2 nd story of the structure. Damage was limited to the area of origin."

The release stated that the apartment complex where the fire occurred was unoccupied and was under renovation.

"Investigators from the Natrona County Interagency Investigation Taskforce were able to confirm initial reports that the fire was accidental and caused by welding," the release stated.

There were no injuries resulting from the fire.

Steinhoff wrote that four engines, one truck, and the on-duty Battalion Chief responded to the initial call. They were joined by a Chief Officer and fire investigators. Additionally, the received assistance from Evansville Fire-EMS, telecommunicators at the Public Safety Communication Center, the Casper Police Department, an ambulance from Banner Wyoming Medical Center, and technicians from local utility companies.

"Casper Fire-EMS reminds everyone that working smoke alarms save lives," the release stated. "Smoke alarms should be located on every floor of your residence, in common living areas and in sleeping areas. Test your smoke alarms monthly to ensure they are in good working order. If you have older smoke detectors, change the batteries twice yearly. Newer smoke detectors come equipped with batteries that may last up to 10 years without replacement."