Last night around midnight Casper Firefighters responded to a house fire off of CY Ave.

Units on scene found heavy fire at the front door.

All three occupants were already outside of the building.

The fire was quickly knocked down and the building was searched for any additional victims.

Three occupants were transported for smoke inhalation and possible burns.

See photos from the Casper Firefighters, shared to Facebook, below:

