Weather Storm Advisories Issued Throughout Wyoming

William Thomas Cain, Getty Images

More than half of the Cowboy State is under some sort of winter weather advisory as a storm moves through the area.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a winter storm warning covering parts of or all of Albany, Converse, Niobrara, Platte, Goshen and Carbon counties.

Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory has been issued for Uinta, Sweetwater, Natrona, Johnson, Campbell, Crook and Weston counties.

Natrona County could see 3 to 5 inches of snow.

The warning for Natrona County is in effect through 11 a.m. Friday.

