Today’s High is 72 Degrees, Potential Flooding in Casper

The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 72 degrees today with wind gusts as high as 41 mph.

Wednesday will likely be warm and windy as well with a high of 71 degrees.

Thursday night there's a chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers.

The National Weather service has issued a warning of possible flooding today:

Significant warming temperatures will accelerate the melting of snowpack in low elevations and even some foothills across western and central Wyoming through the middle of this week. Warm temperatures will continue today through Wednesday for much of the area. Tuesday will be particularly warm and windy east of the Continental Divide, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, and even into the 80s across portions of the Bighorn Basin. This will aid in accelerating melting. Lows tonight through Wednesday night will likely remain above freezing for many locations, which could further exacerbate runoff from melting. While most of the flooding potential will be as a result of runoff in basins, snowmelt in the foothills will also increase flow on small creeks and streams including some larger streams that feed into main stem rivers. Ice jam flooding is also possible on rivers that are still ice covered. Now would be the time to clear snow, ice, and debris from culverts and other flow paths to allow runoff to flow away from buildings and other vulnerable infrastructure. This could include moving deep snow away from the foundations of buildings, moving equipment, and moving livestock out of poorly drained or low lying areas.

