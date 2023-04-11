Today&#8217;s High is 72 Degrees, Potential Flooding in Casper

Today’s High is 72 Degrees, Potential Flooding in Casper

Canva

The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 72 degrees today with wind gusts as high as 41 mph.

Wednesday will likely be warm and windy as well with a high of 71 degrees.

Thursday night there's a chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers.

The National Weather service has issued a warning of possible flooding today:

Significant warming temperatures will accelerate the melting of
snowpack in low elevations and even some foothills across western
and central Wyoming through the middle of this week. Warm
temperatures will continue today through Wednesday for much of the
area. Tuesday will be particularly warm and windy east of the
Continental Divide, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, and even
into the 80s across portions of the Bighorn Basin. This will aid in
accelerating melting. Lows tonight through Wednesday night will
likely remain above freezing for many locations, which could further
exacerbate runoff from melting.

While most of the flooding potential will be as a result of runoff
in basins, snowmelt in the foothills will also increase flow on
small creeks and streams including some larger streams that feed
into main stem rivers. Ice jam flooding is also possible on rivers
that are still ice covered.

Now would be the time to clear snow, ice, and debris from culverts
and other flow paths to allow runoff to flow away from buildings and
other vulnerable infrastructure. This could include moving deep snow
away from the foundations of buildings, moving equipment, and moving
livestock out of poorly drained or low lying areas.

Creepy Fog Looms Over Casper

The Nest Artist Co-Op Gallery

Filed Under: April, casper weather, flood, Flood warning, national weather service
Categories: Casper News, Weather

More From K2 Radio