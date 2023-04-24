April Showers Bring May Flowers. Rainy Week in Store for Casper-Area
This week's National Weather forecast features plenty of rain.
Today's high is 61 degrees with a slight chance of rain after 5 a.m.
On Tuesday there's a 60% chance of rain with a quarter of a inch possible.
Thursday night there's a 70% chance of rain, and Friday's forecast says there's a chance of snow mixing in with rain showers before gradually ending.
A lot can happen between now and Saturday, but the weather service predicts a sunny weekend, breezy, with warm temps.
Native plants that do well in Wyoming gardens
Consider the Indian Paintbrush. This and other regional wild-flowers. For one thing, they don’t require fertilizers and require fewer pesticides since they have natural resilience to garden pests in the region, in turn promoting beneficial populations like butterflies and hummingbirds. They also require less water because they’ve adapted to rely on rainwater.