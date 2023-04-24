April Showers Bring May Flowers. Rainy Week in Store for Casper-Area

This week's National Weather forecast features plenty of rain.

Today's high is 61 degrees with a slight chance of rain after 5 a.m.

On Tuesday there's a 60% chance of rain with a quarter of a inch possible.

Thursday night there's a 70% chance of rain, and Friday's forecast says there's a chance of snow mixing in with rain showers before gradually ending.

A lot can happen between now and Saturday, but the weather service predicts a sunny weekend, breezy, with warm temps.