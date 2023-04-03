Casper College Campus Closed Today

Casper College announced Monday morning that it is closing its campus today due to deteriorating weather conditions.

The College did not say whether the campus would reopen on Tuesday.

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service is forecasting heavy snow at times during Monday, with widespread blowing snow after noon.

The high temperature will be near 28.

An east northeast wind will blow15 mph to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 4 inches to 8 inches is possible.

Tonight into Tuesday morning, the NWS forecasts heavy snow at times with widespread blowing snow,

Temperature will drop to about 19. An east wind will blow 25 mph to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 8 inches to 12 inches is possible.