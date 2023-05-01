Sunny Week for Casper-Area with Temps Close to Eighty Degrees
The grass is turning green; daffodils and tulips are finally blooming for the Casper-area; buds are appearing on trees and bird song abounds.
This week's temps are soaring with highs in the upper-70s.
The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunshine with rain showers here and there.
The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for days two through seven, warning of isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible -- especially in the afternoon. The period from Thursday on looks to be the most active.
Summerfest Returns to City of Mills on Saturday
On Saturday, the Mills Summerfest returned. From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., all sorts of people gathered by the riverfront to experience live music, bouncy houses, face painting, paintball guns, and more.
Casper College Theatre Practices "A Midsummer Night's Dream"
The Casper College theatre group works hard to prepare for an upcoming spring performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream." With one week to go, there's an excitement in the air as students recite lines. The director and designers are hard at work putting the final touches on the space meant to transport its audience into a magical and vibrant world of color and sound.
The aesthetic of the set was inspired by the National Association School of Theatre in Baltimore -- glittery with swirls of broken murals spiraling across the outside of the building. The team loved it so much they painted the floor of the set similiarly.