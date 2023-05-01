Sunny Week for Casper-Area with Temps Close to Eighty Degrees

The grass is turning green; daffodils and tulips are finally blooming for the Casper-area; buds are appearing on trees and bird song abounds.

This week's temps are soaring with highs in the upper-70s.

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunshine with rain showers here and there.

The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for days two through seven, warning of isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible -- especially in the afternoon. The period from Thursday on looks to be the most active.

