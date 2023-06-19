Sunny Days to Kick off the Week, Temps in the 80s, Strong Wind Gusts

Sunny Days to Kick off the Week, Temps in the 80s, Strong Wind Gusts

Canva

Monday and Tuesday are forecast to be cloudless with high temps in the lower-80s.

It could be pretty windy with gusts around 40 mph both days. This per the National Weather Service.

There's a chance of rain returning mid-week with temps dropping down to the 70s.

Casper Area Sees Flooding Downtown

June 15, 203. Persistent rain in Casper causes flooding in some areas.

College National Finals Rodeo-Wednesday

College National Finals Rodeo-Wednesday
Filed Under: casper weather, summer, Sunny, wind
Categories: Casper News, Weather

More From K2 Radio