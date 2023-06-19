Sunny Days to Kick off the Week, Temps in the 80s, Strong Wind Gusts
Monday and Tuesday are forecast to be cloudless with high temps in the lower-80s.
It could be pretty windy with gusts around 40 mph both days. This per the National Weather Service.
There's a chance of rain returning mid-week with temps dropping down to the 70s.
Casper Area Sees Flooding Downtown
June 15, 203. Persistent rain in Casper causes flooding in some areas.
College National Finals Rodeo-Wednesday
