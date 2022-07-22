WCA South Volleyball Practice

The South volleyball team for the Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star game wants to have some fun and wants to win too. On the roster, they a couple of all state selections in Brice Hansen from Lyman and Kaycee Bugas of Mountain View. Also on the roster is Milward Simpson award winner Jordan Stoddard from Southeast. There's a trio of players from Star Valley, Mia Hutchinson, Kamryn Jenkins and Whitnee Hale.

Needless to say, there's a lot of experience with winning teams on the South squad their all-star match-up with the North on Saturday at Casper College should be interesting.

We caught up with Rylee Jo Ward of Burns and Mia Hutchinson of Star Valley for their thoughts on the upcoming match on Saturday and their future plans. Plus, a few images of their practice on Thursday. Enjoy!

