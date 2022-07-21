WCA North Girls Basketball Practice

The North girls basketball squad had been quickly getting ready for the Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star game that will be coming up on Saturday at Casper College. The team has a couple of all-state players in Emma Patik from Natrona and Josey Steed from Rocky Mountain. Ryan Bell from Lander is an accomplished shooter and Logann Alvar has a big presence in the middle.

This is a team that has multiple skill sets so it will be an interesting match-up with the South at 3pm at the Erickson. We talked with Natrona's Tamryn Blom and Kendall Tietjen about All-Star week and the road ahead. We also have more than a few photos of Wednesday's practice for the North Girls. Enjoy!

