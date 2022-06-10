It was picture day for the North and South Shrine Bowl football teams which is a very popular event with the parents, that's for sure. It's been a long week of practice and taking a few photos may be the easiest thing they do all week, or among the easiest.

So in honor of picture day, we have a plethora of pics to share with you from both teams. You play in the Shrine Bowl only once so you might as well soak everything in!

Shrine Bowl Picture Day-Friday Shrine Bowl Picture Day-Friday