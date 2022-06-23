Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week TBT #3

The Shrine Bowl is a huge gathering of players and families as these players participate in the last event of their prep careers. A ton of blood, sweat, and disappointment has gone into this journey. Then again, there's been plenty of smiles, laughs, and satisfaction.

The North did beat the South in this year's Shrine Bowl 37-3 but lifelong memories were made that week in Casper. We have a host of photos courtesy of Tony Montoya from that game in Casper earlier this month. Enjoy!

