WCA All-Star South Girls Basketball Practice

It's All-Star week in Casper with the annual Wyoming Coaches Association convention so it's time for basketball and volleyball. The South girls basketball team has a load of talent with 4 all-state selections, Emmie Barnes from Cokeville, Allison Olsen from Douglas, Pinedale's Roxanne Rogers and Torrington's Reece Halley.

Part of the week is having fun and meeting new people and then it's time to quickly gel as a team and be ready to go for Saturday's All-Star games at Casper College. The volleyball match will be at one, girls basketball at 3 and boys basketball at 5.

We talked with Olivia Nielson of Kemmerer and Reece Halley of Torrington from the South girls basketball team on what's in store for the week and beyond. Plus we have a collection of photos from that practice in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app