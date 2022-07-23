WCA All-Star Week Wraps Up in Casper

The Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star games were held on Saturday night with a couple of compelling match-ups and one that was one sided. The volleyball match featured 3 players who were Milward Simpson Award finalists, Jordan Stoddard of Southeast, Brice Hansen of Lyman and Demi Stauffenberg of Lander ( Stoddard won the award by the way, given the state's female outstanding athlete of the year) The Souith prevailed in the first set 25-21with the North rebounded to win sets 2 and 3, 25-19 and 25-19. The South took set 4 25-19 and the South won the 5th and deciding sets 15-12.

For the South team, Mia Hutchinson of Star Valley and Lyman's Brice Hansen had 9 kills apiece. Jessie Jerome from Rawlins had 8 kills and Evanton's Emily Freeland had 7 kills. The North was led by Lander's Demi Stauffenberg with 13 kills, Alyson Louderback of Upton turned in 7 kills and 3 blocks with Carleigh Reish from Tongue River and Risa Pilon Thunder Basin getting 4 kills each.

In the girls basketball game, the South had a big lead and the North rallied to make it a very close game but the South hung on 53-45. The South's leading scorer was Reece Halley from Torrington with 12, Emmie Barnes of Cokeville chipped in 9 and Allison Olsen of Douglas had 7. The North was paced by Kelly Walsh's Logann Alvar with 12, Natrona's Emma Patik added 9 and NC Tamryn Blom had 7 points.

In the boys basketball contest, the North took over early and cruised to a 96-69 win over the South. Upton's Luca Brooks had a terrific game with 26 points, and Wind River's Chaumbrey Romero hit 5, 3 pointers en route to 17 points. Kelly Walsh's Tyler Pacheco was in double figures as well with 13. The South got 15 points from Green River's Dylan Taylor, 11 each from Kade Preuit of Wheatland and Isaiah Rigg from Cheyenne Central. Maurie Alexander fro, Cheyenne South had 10.

Be sure and take a look at the photos from Picture Day of all the athletes in the Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star games in our gallery below. Enjoy!

